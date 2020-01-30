Andy Reid: 'I respect the heck out of' Jimmy Garoppolo

"First and foremost, they have a great system that they run over there," Tyrann Mathieu said Thursday. "I feel like Garoppolo has done a great job finding guys that can really take advantage of certain coverages in certain situations. He likes to get the ball out quick, which kind of goes into the kind of guys that they have on that side of the ball -- guys that can run after the catch. So, it will be important for us to disrupt the timing, slow those guys down. He does have a hard time throwing in tight coverage -- most quarterbacks do -- so, I think ultimately that will be the goal for us: To disrupt these guys at the line of scrimmage, play tight coverage, and then try and make a play on the ball."