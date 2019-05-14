Around the NFL

Andy Levitre announces retirement after 10 seasons

Published: May 14, 2019 at 06:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Guard Andy Levitre has decided now is the time to officially hang up his cleats.

Levitre, who missed 14 games in 2018 with a torn triceps, announced Tuesday on Instagram that he was retiring after 10 seasons in the NFL.

"Unfortunately, due to injury my body won't allow me to continue any longer," Levitre wrote. "Thank you to my wife and children, my family, friends, coaches, teammates and all of the fans who have supported me on this journey. ... I hope you all have enjoyed my career as much as I have."

Before the past two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Levitre was a model of durability, starting 16 games in eight consecutive seasons. He first tore his triceps in 2017, and then suffered the same injury last year.

The 6-foot-2, 303-pound Levitre, who turns 33 on May 15, originally entered the league in 2009 with the Buffalo Bills, where he spent four seasons (2009-12) before signing with the Tennessee Titans. After two seasons with the Titans (2013-14), Levitre joined the Falcons in 2015.

Levite took a moment to reflect on his playing career in the social media post, recalling fond memories of visiting colleges with his grandfather in pursuit of a dream.

"Although I may not have been able to reach all of my goals as an athlete, I can end this chapter of my life knowing I gave the game of football everything I had," Levite wrote. "I have memories that will last me a life time. I met my wife while I was playing in Buffalo. I fell in love with the city of Nashville while playing for the Titans. I also had to rush out after my first playoff game with the Falcons to attend the birth of my first child."

Levitre finishes his career appearing in 143 games, all starts.

View this post on Instagram

It all started as a big kid growing up in the mountains of Santa Cruz. I had a fire in my belly and a burning desire to be the best football player I could be. I was never the the most talented athlete on the field so I made the conscious choice to outwork everyone else. Coming from a high school that wasn’t highly recruited I spent many nights piecing together my own VHS tapes to send off in hopes of being recruited. Some of my fondest memories are of my grandfather driving me around the country to meet with some different colleges. Although I may not have been able to reach all of my goals as an athlete, I can end this chapter of my life knowing I gave the game of football everything I had. I have memories that will last me a life time. I met my wife while I was playing in Buffalo. I fell in love with the city of Nashville while playing for the Titans. I also had to rush out after my first playoff game with the Falcons to attend the birth of my first child. Unfortunately, due to injury my body won’t allow me to continue any longer. Thank you to my wife and children, my family, friends, coaches, teammates and all of the fans who have supported me on this journey. I am looking forward to shifting my time & energy to focus more on family, friends, restoring my health & pursuing other passions of mine. I hope you all have enjoyed my career as much as I have.

A post shared by Andy Levitre (@andylevitre) on

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

From Super Bowl Sunday to 'Saturday Night Live': Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to host late-night show

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' All-Pro tight end, will host the March 4 episode of Saturday Night Live, the show announced Thursday night.

news

Grand jury indicts Saints RB Alvin Kamara on battery charges from Feb. 2022 incident

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was indicted Thursday by a Clark County (Nevada) grand jury for an alleged assault on Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas along with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men.

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni: 'We have a lot of good in-house options' for vacant OC, DC positions

Following Philadelphia's Super Bowl run, Nick Sirianni is need of replacing OC Shane Steichen and DC Jonathan Gannon, and Eagles head coach believes there are suitable replacements in-house.

news

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon wants to build around 'elite' QB Kyler Murray in Arizona

A new era has begun in Arizona and Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill spoke on Thursday about why he believed new coach Jonathan Gannon was the right person for the job, especially to help quarterback Kyler Murray grow. Gannon called Murray a "problem" from the eyes of a defensive coordinator.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson undergoes surgery to repair torn adductor, faces 10-12 week recovery

Eagles RT Lane Johnson underwent surgery for the torn adductor he'd been playing through during the 2022 playoffs and faces a 10-12 week recovery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

KaVontae Turpin's goal for 2023: I'll show Cowboys they 'have no choice but to use me on offense'

After making waves as a kick returner in his first season with the Cowboys, KaVontae Turpin hopes to carve out a larger role in Dallas' offense in 2023.

news

Lions OC Ben Johnson explains decision to return to Detroit: 'It just made sense. Don't ruin a good thing'

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson explained his decision to forgo other opportunities to stay in Detroit, saying the team has too good of a thing going.

news

Rams aim to help spread Kenny Washington's story of re-integrating the NFL with new film

Kenny Washington re-integrated the NFL in 1946 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Today, the team is hoping a new film will help spread awareness of what Washington accomplished, Brooke Cersosimo writes.

news

Ex-Jets, Bills coach Rex Ryan emerges as top candidate for Broncos DC job

Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Denver Broncos defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night.

news

Buccaneers hiring Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales as offensive coordinator

The Buccaneers are hiring Dave Canales, the Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach, as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

Vikings DC Brian Flores says he is 'aggressive by nature' as he looks to turn Minnesota's defense around

Brian Flores arrived in Minnesota with the goal of transforming the Vikings' 31st-ranked defense from a liability to a weapon. One way to do so: Be more aggressive. Flores told reporters Wednesday he is "aggressive by nature," and he isn't afraid to dial up the pressure in order to get the job done.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE