Andy Dalton will start at QB for Saints vs. Bengals; WR Michael Thomas ruled out

Published: Oct 14, 2022 at 03:23 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will have another chance to take down his former Cincinnati Bengals squad Sunday.

Coach Dennis Allen announced Friday that Dalton will make his third consecutive start in place of Jameis Winston, who is dealing with back and ankle injuries.

Winston was limited in practices this week, but the Saints will stick with the Red Rifle.

Dalton was drafted by the Bengals 35th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He was released on April 30, 2020, seven days after they drafted Joe Burrow. Dalton generated a 70-61-2 record in 133 starts in Cincinnati. He is currently the all-time Bengals passing TD leader (204) and second in passing yards (31,594).

After nine years with the Bengals, Dalton has become a nomad, on his third team in three seasons. However, he'll face Cincinnati for the third consecutive campaign. Dalton helped the Dallas Cowboys beat the Bengals in 2020, and the Chicago Bears win last season.

If Dalton defeats the Bengals in Week 6, he will become the fourth QB since 1950 to be 3-0 or better against the team that drafted him.

Dalton will again be without receiver Michael Thomas due to an ankle injury. Thomas will miss his third straight outing.

