Andy Dalton: 'There's nothing A.J. Green can't do'

NFL Media's Oklahoma Drill series presents exclusive, quick-hitting one-on-one interviews with players and coaches from around the league. No nonsense -- just football experiences directly from the source.
Andy Dalton
Quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals
Born: Oct. 29, 1987
Experience: Six NFL seasons
We did some really cool videos with Courtyard Marriott, and I shot one with Ben Schwartz. We went to space. We came down here to Houston and went to NASA and all that kind of stuff. It was a fun time, and there's so many other funny videos.
[Mohamed Sanu] is such a talented player, and he's really come in [to Atlanta] and played with a lot of confidence, especially the way he's been playing these last couple of games. He's made some big plays and caught some touchdowns, the same things we saw when he was in Cincinnati. I'm happy for him, and he's really made the most of coming here and being the No. 2 guy behind Julio. It's been fun to watch him.
There's nothing [A.J. Green] can't do. He has the ball skills, he's tall and can run in and out of breaks. We came in together in the same draft class, and to see how we've grown as players and as friends has been great.
[Tyler Boyd] did a great job for us this year and got better as the season went on. He should take a jump this year because it's not his first year. He'll have more time in the offseason to just focus and know what exactly we're doing. He's got a lot of potential and we're excited about what he's going to be able to do to help us in the future.
It's been great to have Marvin [Lewis] and know that he's going to be back this next year -- just because there are some teams that turnover coaches all the time, and they can't get that stability.
He listens to the players and wants what's best for us. He makes the work environment a lot of fun. I think that's one thing for guys that are coming in. I think we have a good locker room and they like the way he treats the players.
Hue [Jackson] was great for us. We had a really good year in '15, allowing him to get the job in Clevleand. We loved having him here, but it's part of it. He's moved on and so have we. We have to keep finding ways to get better.
[Ken Zampese and I] have a great relationship because he was my quarterbacks coach from the beginning, and I've been working with him since I've been in the NFL. I understand how he works and he understands how I work.
We have to win the close games, and that's something we didn't do this season that we've done in years past. We didn't get that done this year. If we can do that and take the offseason to focus on what we need to improve and get better, then that'll help us.
I usually find a couple of guys in the offseason to watch -- their clips, their games and see how they play.
Aaron Rodgers is one. I try to watch Drew Brees. I usually watch Tony Romo but this year I couldn't. I will probably watch Atantla because of how powerful their offense was this year. Probably the same thing with new England just because you're watching Tom Brady.
One thing, you see what they're doing offensively scheme-wise. And different movements in the pocket and I try to take away some of the little details away from what they're doing.
Everybody keeps saying that but I don't think I have that many [nicknames]. I feel "Red Rifle" is the one everybody has called me.
Find little areas that need to improve. I haven't sat down and watched the whole season yet but I will do that and kind of take a look at things I did well and things I need to improve on. I'll do that in the next couple of months.