Andy Dalton takes exception to J.J. Watt's playful jab

"I am disappointed in him for the integrity of this game," the Bengals quarterback said. "I have a lot of respect for him. He's a really good player. And so there's a lot of kids and a lot of people that look up to him. And for him to make comments like that, it just shows that it's acceptable to do that kind of stuff and say that kind of stuff. So I mean, it's disappointing for one of the best players in this league to come out and say something like that.