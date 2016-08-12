Andy Dalton sharp, but Vikings beat Bengals 17-16

CINCINNATI -- Andy Dalton was sharp in his return, leading the Cincinnati Bengals into field goal range on his only drive during the Minnesota Vikings' 17-16 preseason victory Friday night.
Dalton's season ended at Paul Brown Stadium last Dec. 13 when he broke the thumb on his passing hand while making a tackle during an interception return. On Friday night, he completed his first four passes for 32 yards. He threw too high for A.J. Green on a third-down play, and Mike Nugent was wide right on a 48-yard field goal attempt that ended the drive and Dalton's day.
The teams held joint practices in Cincinnati the last two days, with the Vikings' defense getting pressure on Dalton. He had plenty of time to complete quick throws in his limited stint on Friday.
Cincinnati's starting defense was in for only one series that lasted three plays. Tackle Geno Atkins chased Teddy Bridgewater out of the pocket on one play, and then sacked him on the next. Those were the Vikings' only plays in the opening quarter.
Facing the second-team defense on the next series, Bridgewater threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Charles Johnson that completed a 96-yard drive. Bridgewater played two series and was 6 of 7 for 92 yards.
