Andy Dalton finds optimism in Bears' loss to Rams after NFC North goes 0-4

"I'm not gonna lie, I was (savoring the moment) during the game, I was like, 'Yo, this is crazy,'" Fields said, per NBC Sports Chicago. "And then at halftime, I was like, 'Yo, this is still crazy.' It was definitely awesome getting out there, and just being on the field. Earlier today I was thinking -- I never thought I'd be in this position, so just me being here was amazing. I'm just grateful for it, for sure.

"It's just crazy. Like, when I was a kid I was kind of a realist, so I never really thought I'd just have the talent growing up and make it in the NFL. So it's just crazy seeing myself here, and just seeing God work. It's just me being here, in this moment."

Nagy brought in the rookie for five plays -- two short passes, the TD run and two handoffs -- three of which came in the red zone.

"We had the plan and we stuck to our plan," Nagy said. "We knew where and when we were going to use him and we stuck to that. And so, we'll see where that goes and how we do it. But I think we all understand that for us, strategically, we'll see where we go with that, without giving anything away."

The goal seemed to be to get Fields' feet wet without forcing him to play behind that offensive line (which saw two left tackles go down with injury) against the Rams' ferocious front. The logic suggested the rookie, who holds the ball too long, could get discouraged if he's pummeled to open his career. Playing it safe in the NFL rarely works out long-term.