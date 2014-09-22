Andy Dalton: Ds 'don't know what we're doing'

The Cincinnati Bengals are the most impressive team through three weeks of the 2014 season, and it's not really that close.
An overlooked defense has stymied three offenses, allowing an NFL-best 11 points a game. The offensive line became just the third team in the last 25 years to not allow a sack through Week 3. And Hue Jackson's play-calling is humming along like well-oiled machine.
"What I like about what we're doing is we put defenses on edge. They don't know what we're doing," quarterback Andy Dalton told TheMMQB.com's Peter King Sunday.
Dalton's trick-play touchdown catch from receiver Mohamed Sanu on Sunday versus the Tennessee Titans was the perfect example of how Jackson has masterfully orchestrated his offense:
The play didn't go off exactly as expected. Dalton told King that Jackson anticipated the Titans would leave the backside completely unguarded. However, Dalton had to wiggle past corner Blidi Wreh-Wilson, who probably should have laid the quarterback out.
However, Dalton said that type of play typifies the confidence the team has already built with Jackson as play-caller.
"We're playing with a lot of confidence right now. When he calls something, I really think it's going to work," Dalton said.
This is the part of the post where we are obligated to state that things have looked great through three weeks, but Dalton's Bengals must prove it in the playoffs.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps all of the Week 3 action and picks the top team in the AFC.