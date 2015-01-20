Andy Dalton added to Pro Bowl roster

The Bengals quarterback was added to the roster on Tuesday after Packers passer Aaron Rodgers bowed out due to injury, the NFL announced.
Dalton -- a seventh alternate for the all-star game -- will join fellow BengalsA.J. Green, Kevin Huber and Geno Atkins for the contest, which kicks off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Dalton and the rest of those elected to travel to Glendale will be selected in the Pro Bowl Draft on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, live on NFL Network.
Dalton makes the team after throwing a career-worst 19 touchdowns in 2014. He guided the Bengals to the playoffs for a fourth straight time, despite ranking 20th in the league in yards per attempt (7.06) with a passer rating of 83.5, which ranked 25th in the NFL below the likes of Shaun Hill, Austin Davis, Kyle Orton and Mark Sanchez.
Dalton's shaky performance in 14 nationally televised games is the stuff of legend. Chris Wesseling boiled down the numbers to reveal that the Glowing Ginger Man in those games ranks below EJ Manuel's 14 NFL starts in completion percentage, yards per attempt and touchdowns, while throwing more picks than Buffalo's hyper-skittish passer.
Nobody planned on Dalton playing another primetime game this season, but when all but a few of the voted-in quarterbacks bow out due to injury, inconvenience or malaise, it won't be long before Brian Hoyer is sitting alongside Andy on that flight into the desert.
Andy Dalton (replaces Aaron Rodgers)
Jason Witten (replaces Julius Thomas)
D'Qwell Jackson (replaces Bobby Wagner)
Antoine Bethea (replaces Kam Chancellor)
Matt Ryan (replaces Tom Brady)
Mike Adams (replaces Tashaun Gipson)
Mark Ingram (replaces Marshawn Lynch)
C.J. Anderson (replaces Le'Veon Bell)
Randall Cobb (replaces Dez Bryant)
Sam Shields (replaces Darrelle Revis)
Cody Parkey (replaces Stephen Gostkowski)
Martellus Bennett (replaces Rob Gronkowski)
Darrell Stuckey (replaces Matthew Slater)
Donte Whitner (replaces Earl Thomas)
Alfred Morris (replaces LeSean McCoy)
Antonio Cromartie (replaces Richard Sherman)
Matthew Stafford (replaces Peyton Manning)
Golden Tate (replaces Jeremy Maclin, who had replaced Demaryius Thomas)
Duane Brown (replaces Jason Peters)
Justin Forsett (replaces Arian Foster)
Odell Beckham Jr. (replaces Calvin Johnson)
Emmanuel Sanders (replaces Julio Jones)
Drew Brees (replaces Ben Roethlisberger)
Geno Atkins (replaces Ndamukong Suh)
Sheldon Richardson (replaces Gerald McCoy)
Evan Mathis (replaces Jahri Evans)
Mike Pouncey (replaces Mike Iupati)
