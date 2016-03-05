Andrew Sendejo agrees to four-year deal with Vikings

While his play last season, along with Zimmer's blunt assessment, suggested the Vikings would look for an upgrade, $4 million per year is the going rate for a starting safety. The money indicates Sendejo will have the inside track to win the starting job and could take the Vikes out of the running for big-name safeties. Rapoport noted that the Vikings were linked to Bengals free-agent George Iloka, one of the hotter safeties entering the market next week.