Andrew Luck vs. Colin Kaepernick: Which young QB is superior?

Kaepernick is a strong pocket passer, despite the perception that he is strictly a zone-read playmaker. He operates efficiently in a quick-rhythm passing game that features three-, five- and seven-step drops (or one-, three- and five-step drops from the shotgun). Reviewing the coaches film, I was amazed at his efficiency and effectiveness when directing the 49ers' passing game. Kaepernick frequently released the ball on time at the top of his drop, allowing the offense to develop a rhythm. Additionally, he works all areas of the field to keep opponents from suffocating the passing game with tight coverage on the perimeter. From delivering accurate strikes to Michael Crabtree and Mario Manningham on intermediate routes outside the numbers to launching deep balls to Randy Moss, Vernon Davis and Delanie Walker, Kaepernick fully strained opposing defenses last season. The second-year man took the reins from Alex Smith in Week 10 -- after Smith was knocked out of a game against the St. Louis Rams with a concussion -- and there is no question the 49ers' offense was more dynamic and explosive with Kaepernick at the helm.