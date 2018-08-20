Andrew Luck takes hits, Ravens WRs shine on 'MNF'

In his second on-field action and his first game at Lucas Oil Stadium since returning from shoulder surgery, Luck took his lumps from the Ravens' front seven. After playing in just two series last week, Luck led five drives on Monday night, but only one resulted in points, a long Adam Vinatieri field goal. The Colts QB threw a red-zone interception to end one drive and took two third-down sacks to close his final two marches of the night. The pick came when Luck rolled out to his right to extend a broken play and forced a pass in the direction of two blanketed receivers. Luck finished 6-of-13 for 50 yards.