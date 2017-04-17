Andrew Luck: Surgery stemmed from 2015 injury

"It originally occurred a couple years ago against (Tennessee)," Luck said of a Week 3 win over the Titans two autumns ago. "We sort of sat down after that year and felt like rehab (last offseason) was the way to go, and I think that was (the) absolute correct decision, we did some awesome things. This year happened obviously and (it) transpired through this year, and (we) sat down after this year and decided that maybe it was time to do surgery on (the shoulder)."