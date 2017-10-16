Around the NFL

Andrew Luck still has no timetable, but hopes to play this year

Published: Oct 16, 2017 at 04:24 PM

There is no timeline for Andrew Luck's return. Nine months after the shoulder surgery the quarterback underwent in January to repair a torn labrum on his throwing shoulder, Luck is still recovering and won't put a date on a comeback. But that's not to say he's not on a schedule. It's just one that is determined by events and milestones instead of dates.

Monday night in the Colts' first division game of the season Indy's franchise quarterback was on the sideline playing the role of a quarterback's coach, helping Jacoby Brissett identify the Titans tendencies, and matchups. In an off-camera conversation I had with Luck on the field during pregame warm-ups, Luck pointed out to me that it was here on this field in Nashville in a game against the Titans, just over two years ago when he first injured his shoulder. Since then he's missed time for a lacerated kidney, a concussion and now because of shoulder surgery.

When I ask if he might be able to play when these two teams meet again the end of November, he decidedly told me there is no timetable for his return, but that it is still a goal of his to play this season. The reason why there is not a timeline? He explains it is because he, his doctors and support staff have a set of goals and benchmarks that must first be met for him to return. He wouldn't share them with me, only to say that one is for him to be pain free.

If I didn't know Andrew Luck at all, I might think he's being pessimistic. Or read into his tone that a return isn't imminent, but that's not what he tells me. Just that when certain goals are met, he'll play.

He does share with me how strange it is to be at a game like Monday's where his contribution will be helping his backup, Jacoby Brissett, who is still learning the Colts' offense.

When Luck is ready to return, he knows he will have some catching up to do. He said there has been a lot of transition since he last played on New Year's Day against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He hasn't gotten to practice with some of the current players on the Colts' roster, like rookie running back Marlon Mack or tight end Brandon Williams.

I asked him if he doesn't want to rush his return because he's thinking about the big picture and his career longevity. He says no and explains that the whole point is that if he's disciplined and meets the requirements that have been placed in front of him to get healthy again, that longevity will take care of itself.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Veteran WR Mohamed Sanu signs with 49ers for second stint

Veteran wideout ﻿Mohamed Sanu﻿ will return to San Francisco for a second stint with the club after agreeing to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers signing quarterback Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing quarterback Chase Daniel as their backup, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Ravens signing WR Sammy Watkins to one-year, $6 million deal

The Baltimore Ravens are signing free-agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal worth $6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Aaron Jones happy to re-sign with Green Bay, believes Packers have 'unfinished business'

After the threat of free agency made things unclear in Green Bay's backfield, running back Aaron Jones made it clear he wanted to remain a Packer after signing a four-year deal.  
news

2021 NFL free agency: Friday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Raiders have added another wideout in free agency. Las Vegas announced Friday it has signed veteran receiver Willie Snead﻿. Check out what else is happening around the NFL on Friday.
news

Dolphins acquire No. 6 pick in 2021 draft from Eagles for No. 12 pick, 2022 first-rounder

The Dolphins acquired the No. 6 overall pick  in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Eagles, along with the No. 156 overall pick, in exchange for the No. 12 and No. 123 overall picks and a 2022 first-round selection. 
news

49ers acquire No. 3 overall pick from Dolphins; Miami gets No. 12 pick, two future firsts

The 49ers are acquiring the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft from the Dolphins, while Miami gets the No. 12 overall pick, a third-round pick and two future first-round picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland, charged with fourth-degree felony of receiving stolen firearm

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested in Cleveland on Thursday evening, Cleveland police confirmed to NFL.com. Lattimore was arrested for failure to notify possession of a firearm, and on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
news

Leonard Fournette re-signing with Buccaneers for one year, up to $4M 

The Bucs are re-signing running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The deal could see Fournette earn up to $4 million with incentives. 
news

Browns GM: John Johnson a player who 'doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market'

Browns GM Andrew Berry described safety John Johnson as a talented young player entering his prime who "doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market."
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: 'Dak is the keystone of this team'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he was "very excited" upon learning that franchise quarterback Dak Prescott had been signed to a long-term deal.
news

Art Rooney II: Steelers always wanted Ben Roethlisberger back in 2021

During a chat with fans on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said the club wanted the 39-year-old veteran QB back as long as the money worked.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW