Andrew Luck (right shoulder) limited in Colts practice

Colts coach Chuck Pagano acknowledged Wednesday that Andrew Luck is dealing with a right shoulder injury, but expressed optimism the star quarterback won't miss Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
"I wouldn't bet against 12 ever," Pagano said, per The Indianapolis Star. "Supreme confidence that he'll play."
Luck later echoed his coach's sentiment.
"I fully expect to play Sunday against Jacksonville."
Luck was mostly an onlooker in the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, an oddity for a quarterback known to take nearly all the reps with the first-team offense. Pagano said Luck suffered the injury during Sunday's 35-33 win over the Titans. The coach responded "absolutely not" when asked if Luck entered the game with any shoulder issues.
Luck has never missed a game or even shown up on an injury report in his three-plus seasons in the NFL.
"I'm sure (Andrew) will be fine tomorrow," said backup quarterback Matt Hasselbeck. "Probably not the first time they've tried to rest him, just the first time he's let them."
When asked what play Luck injured his shoulder against the Titans, Pagano responded "pick one of them." It was a telling acknowledgment that Indy's franchise star has been hit far too often in the season's early going.
The 1-2 Colts can't afford to lose another game this early in the season, so consider it a major surprise if Luck sits against the Jaguars. We saw a shoulder injury sap Drew Brees' arm strength last week. It will be interesting if Luck encounters similar limitations.