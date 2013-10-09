Andrew Luck helps return Indianapolis Colts to ranks of elite

The aftermath: The Seahawks had built a 25-17 lead, but Hilton's score trimmed the Colts' deficit to two (a two-point conversion try failed). The Seahawks answered with Hauschka's fourth field goal to take a 28-23 lead. The Colts, however, didn't back down. Luck orchestrated an 86-yard drive that consumed nearly seven minutes of the fourth quarter. That march ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Donald Brown and a successful two-point conversion on a Luck-to-Reggie Wayne pass. The Seahawks went three and out and the Colts responded with another lengthy march, taking up 4:43 of valuable fourth-quarter clock and setting up Adam Vinatieri's 49-yard field goal that gave the Colts a 34-28 lead.