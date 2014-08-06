Andrew Luck, Cam Newton among potentially elite quarterbacks

After essentially being benched for the final three games of last season, Griffin has to respond with a strong showing in 2014, proving that he has regained his confidence and swagger as an electric presence in the backfield. Thus, he needs to show the athleticism and speed to do damage with his legs while also displaying the patience and poise to efficiently pick apart defenses from the pocket. That latter point is especially crucial under new coach Jay Gruden, who has expressed that Griffin's designed runs will be "few and far between." Although RGIII has showcased the ability to make plays in the passing game off play-action, he has to show his critics that he can make progression reads in traditional concepts that require him to work through multiple options to find the open receiver. The wins could pile up in Washington if Griffin maximizes the 'Skins offensive talent; this would allow RGIII to re-emerge as one of the faces of the future at the position.