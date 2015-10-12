Andrew Luck a full participant during Colts practice

While there is no official injury report until Wednesday, Chuck Pagano told reporters that both Andrew Luck and Matt Hasselbeck were full participants in practice on Monday.
With no media access and no injury report, what exactly "full participant" means at this point is amorphous, but it's a positive sign that Luck is on his way back to the starting lineup.
Luck missed the past two contests with an injured shoulder and has been out or limited in practice the past couple of weeks. Hasselbeck battled a bacterial infection last week before guiding the Colts to a win on Thursday night.
Indianapolis hosts the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots in Week 6. The Pats waxed the Colts twice last season, including an embarrassing AFC Championship game. With all the offseason controversy surrounding the clubs, the hype to the Sunday night game will be weeklong.
That hype starts with good news about Luck.