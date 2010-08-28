Anderson, Leinart each throw TD pass for Cards

Published: Aug 28, 2010 at 04:33 PM

CHICAGO -- Not exactly a dominant performance by Derek Anderson. Not quite redemption, either, for Matt Leinart, but a win for the Arizona Cardinals.

Anderson and Leinart each threw a touchdown pass while delivering solid if not spectacular performances to help the Cardinals beat the Chicago Bears 14-9 in a preseason game Saturday night.

Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt had Anderson start after the watching the first-team offense struggle with Leinart, and he responded by completing 7 of 12 passes for 94 yards.

Leinart came in late in the second quarter and was 9-of-10 passing for 84 yards, with a touchdown toss that made it 14-0 early in the third.

Chicago's Lance Briggs sprained an ankle early in the second quarter and sat out the rest of the game, another blow to a linebacking corps already missing Brian Urlacher because of a strained left calf.

