Anderson, Leinart each throw TD pass for Cards

CHICAGO -- Not exactly a dominant performance by Derek Anderson. Not quite redemption, either, for Matt Leinart, but a win for the Arizona Cardinals.
Anderson and Leinart each threw a touchdown pass while delivering solid if not spectacular performances to help the Cardinals beat the Chicago Bears 14-9 in a preseason game Saturday night.
Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt had Anderson start after the watching the first-team offense struggle with Leinart, and he responded by completing 7 of 12 passes for 94 yards.
Leinart came in late in the second quarter and was 9-of-10 passing for 84 yards, with a touchdown toss that made it 14-0 early in the third.
Chicago's Lance Briggs sprained an ankle early in the second quarter and sat out the rest of the game, another blow to a linebacking corps already missing Brian Urlacher because of a strained left calf.