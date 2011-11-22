And then there were 25: HOF will release early list for 2012

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will announce its list of 25 semifinalists for next year's enshrinement on Tuesday, and NFL Network and NFL.com will have live coverage. Tune into NFL Network's "Around The League Live" at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday, and let the debates begin.
Here's what else is on tap for Tuesday:
» Green Bay and San Francisco are a strong 1-2 in the latest NFL.com Power Poll, but they both have tough road tests on Thanksgiving Day. See where our experts ranked your favorite team, and log on to make your own rankings.
"NFL Replay" will re-air the Lions' 49-35 win over the Panthers on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.
» If you missed the Detroit Lions' wild 49-35 comeback victory against Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers, you can watch it with enhanced sound Tuesday night on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET, followed at 9:30 p.m. ET by the Dallas Cowboys' tense overtime battle with the Washington Redskins.
» Jay Cutler's fractured thumb paves the way for the Caleb Hanie Era in Chicago. Can the fourth-year QB pick up where Cutler left off and guide the Bears to the playoffs?
» Tim Tebow is 4-1 as a starting QB this season, but he hasn't completely won over team executive John Elway, according to the Hall of Famer's comments on Monday.
» The New England Patriots showed off their versatility in a 34-3 trouncing of the Kansas City Chiefs Monday night, with Julian Edelman, who's already played offense and defense this season, returning a punt 72 yards for a touchdown.
"NFL Replay" will re-air the Cowboys' 27-24 OT win over the Redskins on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 9:30 p.m. ET.
» Have your say in who wins top honors for last weekend's games by voting for the NFL's Rookie of the Week, Air & Ground Players of the Week, and Never Say Never Moment of the Week. And don't forget to fill out your Pro Bowl ballot.
» The Miami Dolphins play the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, and Michael Fabiano says it's time to add now-hot Dolphins QB Matt Moore to your fantasy team.
» Thanksgiving Day games have provided fans with memories of great performances and moments. We've come up with our 20 best and want you to whittle the list down to your 10 favorites.
