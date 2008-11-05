Anatomy of a Play: Titans run to win

This week's Anatomy of a Play features a three-play, 74-yard sequence from Tennessee's win over Green Bay, in which White and Johnson touched the ball on three consecutive plays. On the longest play of the series, White cut back on an outside zone run and burst through a gaping hole for a 54-yard gain. It was the second time in three games that White has broken a run for more than 50 yards -- something he didn't do once last season.