Anatomy of a play: Peterson's 64-yard touchdown run

Tiger Woods, Usain Bolt, LeBron James ... they are called the greatest. They have the money. They have the fame. What drives them to get better? Championships? A place in history? More money?
Whatever it is that fuels them, a serious amount of self-motivation is required to push an individual, who has already reached the pinnacle of their profession, to new heights.
Vikings' running back Adrian Peterson has been crowned the best in the world at his job after amassing more than 3,000 yards and 23 touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons. With a 180-yard, three-touchdown performance to begin his third season, it's clear that Peterson possesses the self-motivation required to improve and is ready to set an even higher standard of excellence at his position.
More Anatomy of a Play
With a 27-13 fourth-quarter lead, the Vikings got the ball back and were ready to grind the last six minutes off the clock. All they needed was a few first downs.
What they got was a masterpiece.
Adrian Peterson's 64 yard touchdown run was an impressive display of power, speed, athleticism, and desire. But to fully appreciate the run, one must first consider the situation from his perspective:
» Earlier in the game, Peterson had been treated with the first IV of his football career, and on several occasions, was throwing up in a trash can on the sideline.
» Earlier in the game, Peterson's arm was gashed and badly bleeding, requiring a heavy-duty bandaging job.
» Despite battling those issues, Peterson had already put in a nice day's work, amassing 24 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns, before the 64-yarder.
With the win virtually locked up and at least 15 more games to play, it would have been perfectly reasonable for Peterson to not give the Herculean effort he did on his 64-yard touchdown. After breaking through the line, he could have allowed himself to be tackled by the safety for a 20-yard gain.
Instead, Peterson made everyone's jaw drop. First, with a fresh-legged, bounce-in-the-step juke move on Brodney Pool, who melted to the ground in a befuddled heap. Then by freakishly Heisman-pose-stiff-arming Eric Wright, who was sent flying out of bounds. And finally by accelerating from a dead stop to full speed, in a matter of a few strides, and outrunning several Browns who had the angle to catch him.
The run proved that Adrian Peterson is, without question, the best and most gifted running back in the NFL today. It also showed why he is a captain for the Minnesota Vikings and what self-motivation in a super-human athlete can create in a matter of seconds.