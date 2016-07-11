Analyzing No. 50-41 in NFL Fantasy LIVE's top 50

Tyler Eifert was one of the steals of fantasy drafts last year thanks to his freakish efficiency in the red zone. Eifert saw 15 targets from 20 or fewer yards out, catching 12 of them with 11 resulting in touchdowns. That helped Eifert post eye-popping conversion rates, as 25 percent of his receptions and nearly 18 percent of his targets ended up as touchdowns (for reference, Gronk's conversion rates were 15.3 and 9.2, respectively). There are two factors holding Eifert back in 2015, and potentially from being higher on this list -- his health, and the fear of touchdown regression. Current reports make it seem like Eifert will miss some regular season games after undergoing offseason ankle surgery. In regards to regression, it'll be hard for Eifert to maintain that level of efficiency on a similar number of targets. On the plus side, once he comes back, he'll have the benefit of a likely larger share of the passing game, as Mohamed Sanu and Marvin Jones left in free agency. This could help balance out a dip in efficiency and keep his fantasy scoring afloat. All told, Eifert is a risk as a top-50 pick right now, but he certainly has the talent and opportunity to end up as a top scorer at his position when the 2016 season is all said and done.