Analyzing No. 40-31 in NFL Fantasy LIVE's top 50

It seems like I'm going to have to defend Jonathan Stewart again this season until my fingers fall off. People hating on JStew in 2016 often cite Cam Newton's involvement in the red zone as a human tank capable of leaping over 6-foot-5 offensive lineman. However, if you look at the red zone strategy of the team pre- and post-bye (Week 5), it paints a different picture. In Weeks 1 to 4, Stewart saw just 29.6 percent of the team's red zone carries, but from Week to Week 14 (when he injured his foot) his share of the most valuable rush attempts jumped to 59.4 percent. The team needs to protect Newton a little, and Stewart will be the primary beneficiary near the goal line. Case in point, last year he was second in the league in red zone carries (46), despite losing work to Cam. Lastly, the Panthers are a good football team that will win a lot of games next year, and that has a strong correlation to fantasy points scored for running backs (teams in the lead run more to run out the clock, it's that simple). All told, Stewart is looking like another solid value pick as a strong RB2, being overlooked for all the wrong reasons.