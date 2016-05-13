Analyzing 2016 WR catches lost/gained

As it pertains to the wide receiver position, "opportunities" can come in the form of catches. The top five leaders in catches in 2015 included Antonio Brown, Julio Jones and DeAndre Hopkins. It's not a coincidence that this trio also finished in the top six in fantasy points at the position, right? After a hectic offseason that saw some notable wideouts leave or sign with new franchises, target and catch distributions are likely to change as well.