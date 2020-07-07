Analysts' biggest career regrets: Passing on Pats, Super Bowl drop

Maurice Jones-Drew, running back (Jacksonville Jaguars, 2006-2013; Oakland Raiders, 2014): Training together and building team chemistry is such a big part of high school and college football, and that's exactly what I experienced at De La Salle and UCLA. When I stepped into a leadership role in Jacksonville, I should have encouraged my teammates to train together in the offseason rather than going our separate ways. There were several seasons where we were one or two games out of the playoffs and -- who knows? -- we might've been in the mix had we been pushing each other all spring and summer. I was one of the people who left Jacksonville in the offseason, and although I was improving my own game, how could I lead by not being present? I couldn't.

Joe Thomas, offensive tackle (Cleveland Browns, 2007-2017): My biggest regret is never playing in a playoff game. Don't confuse this with my decision to be a Cleveland Brown throughout my career. I believed we were a playoff team and I wanted to be part of building something. If I would have played a year or two somewhere else to simply play on a playoff team, I would've felt hollow. Being part of the team-building process was important to me, and that's a decision I'll never regret.

Brian Baldinger, offensive lineman (Dallas Cowboys, 1982-87; Indianapolis Colts, 1988-1991; Philadelphia Eagles, 1992-93): When I was released by the Eagles in 1994 after an injury that was slow to heal, I desperately wanted to play one more year. At that time, San Francisco was a desired destination for free agents, and the 49ers actually flew me out to Santa Clara for a workout and visit. I remember meeting Neal Dahlen, who was part of the personnel department at the time, along with many of the players and a few coaches. My dreams were as big as could be heading into my 13th NFL season and wanted to see what that Niner mystique was all about. I never felt so high walking into their practice facility and never felt so low when I walked out after my visit without a deal. A deciding factor for them was that my knees looked real arthritic on several X-rays they took that day. It was deflating and I knew that the idea of finishing on top was over when I walked out that day. And the dream of playing one more season was over.

A quarter-century later, I am so grateful that the 49ers didn't sign me because my knees and body are still in pretty good condition. Who knows what they would be like had I played another grueling NFL season. BUT ... I have always respected the way the 49ers go about their business and wish I could've huddled up with some of the Niner greats.