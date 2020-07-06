Analysts' best career decisions: signing with Jets, joining Lions

Brian Baldinger (Dallas Cowboys, 1982-87; Indianapolis Colts, 1988-1991; Philadelphia Eagles, 1992-93): After my 1991 NFL season in Indianapolis, in which I took over for Ray Donaldson at center when he suffered a broken leg in the third game of the season, I ended up being the offensive MVP of a horrible team (we were 1-15 that season). My contract was up, and a coaching change was imminent. I could have stayed in Indy for OK money, but the Buffalo Bills -- off a Super Bowl loss to Washington -- came calling in free agency. Going into my 11th season, I wanted a chance to contend for a Super Bowl ring. Plus, my youngest brother, Gary, was on the team. I signed with Buffalo and spent my offseason there working out and getting to know my teammates. I had never experienced such a close-knit family atmosphere on any team. Head coach Marv Levy was smart, organized and in charge. They had a variety of leaders throughout the locker room and star players at every position, many of whom are in the Hall of Fame. I couldn't wait for camp to begin.

In training camp, I had clearly proven myself as the sixth best offensive lineman. Unfortunately, Levy cut me at the end of training camp, and it devastated me for several weeks. That is, until the Philadelphia Eagles came calling. But that short stint with the Bills taught me so much. I learned what a close team was all about, and that the Bills were that way because of more than just talent. I learned that disappointment is part of life, and I was reminded that everything happens for a reason. I ended up in Philly as a result of getting cut, loving it so much that I made it my home.

Willie McGinest (New England Patriots, 1994-2005; Cleveland Browns, 2006-08): One reason I was able to play 15 years in the NFL is because I started working with Alex Guerrero. I was immediately sold on his method and approach to injury prevention and worked with him in the early 2000s -- even flying him to New England at times. Guerrero was eventually allowed to come to the Patriots' facilities to work on me and my teammates. He's worked with so many professional athletes over the years and extended so many careers. Just look at my former teammate Tom Brady. He's still playing at a high level and will be 43 years old in August.

DeAngelo Hall (Atlanta Falcons, 2004-07; Oakland Raiders, 2008; Washington Redskins, 2008-2017): I think I went through almost every emotion in the book in 2008. In March, the Falcons traded me to the Oakland Raiders, and I signed the biggest contract of my career. The joy of that move was cut short when the team released me eight months later. That was a miserable feeling. Not only had I not lived up to my contract, but I had to find a new home midway through the season. Three days after my release, I signed with Washington, fulfilling my dream of playing at home and joining a loaded secondary that featured Fred Smoot, LaRon Landry, Carlos Rogers and Shawn Springs. The high of coming home was especially emotional several weeks later, when the team honored Sean Taylor on the one-year anniversary of his death. We were in the same draft class, and we talked about playing together someday in Washington; I had actually tried to work out a trade in 2007, the year Taylor died. I was in tears that day on the sideline, thinking about what could have been and what would never be. I finished out the 2008 season and signed a six-year deal with Washington the following offseason, ensuring that I finished my playing career at home.