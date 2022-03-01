Around the NFL

Amid speculation of future in Indy, Carson Wentz works out with Colts WRs

Published: Mar 01, 2022 at 07:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Carson Wentz﻿'s future in Indianapolis remains up in the air as we kick off NFL Scouting Combine week, but that isn't stopping the Colts QB from preparing as if he'll be Indy's starter in 2022.

Wentz posted photos of Instagram working out with receivers Michael Pittman and Dezmon Patmon with the caption, "Another day at the office with the guys."

With the new league year approaching, there is rampant speculation about Wentz's future in Indy, with many of the Colts beat writers firmly believing a change is coming. Wentz's entire $22 million base salary becomes guaranteed on March 18 -- $7 million more than the already $15 million guaranteed. He's also due a $6.294 million roster bonus.

With the partial deadline approaching, the Colts must decide if they can find an upgrade to Wentz or are stuck hoping to rehab the QB. Wentz struggled down the stretch of the season, throwing for fewer than 200 yards in four of the final five games. In the season-finale loss to the Jaguars, Wentz threw a brutal interception and was not a difference-maker with the season on the line.

Owner Jim Irsay's irked reaction to missing the postseason suggested significant changes could be incoming. However, the coaching staff and front office weren't fired, leaving the quarterback as the final leg of the NFL milking stool that could be replaced.

While the NFL world waits and discussions are had at the NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indy, Wentz will do as he should: Toss the pigskin with his potential top two targets as though he'll be the man under center for the Colts this season.

