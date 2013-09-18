America's Team: Time to pick a No. 2 running back

Nice Week 2, Team America!
You picked up huge games from just about everywhere, highlighted by Aaron Rodgers' gargantuan fantasy day to score a blowout win over Jason Smith's Agony and Ivory to earn your first win in the NFL Fantasy LIVE Experts League.
The even better news is that there aren't any real personnel moves you need to make this week. Sure, you're still waiting on Rob Gronkowski (and at this point, who isn't?), but everything else seems to be working in your favor -- including this week's matchup against Dave Dameshek's Kook Kats.
However, there's one question you'll need to answer: who's starting at running back?
Obviously Marshawn Lynch is a no-brainer at home against Jacksonville. But can you ride with the disappointing Stevan Ridley? Maybe you go to the bench and go with BenJarvus Green-Ellis, although Giovani Bernard is starting to cut into his carries. Then there's Daryl Richardson, but he's going against a Cowboys defense that is allowing just 10.80 fantasy points per game to running backs.
A win this week means a continued share of first place in the division while a loss could have you looking up at the leaders in the early part of the season. Head to Fantasy Genius (or click on the image above) to vote on which player will fill out your lineup this week.