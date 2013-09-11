America's Team: TE is the roster bugaboo

Sep 11, 2013

So close, but yet so far. It was nearly the upset of the century, but America's Team came up just short against Michael Fabiano in the season opener of the NFL Fantasy Experts League. Sigh, Stevan Ridley.

Every team has problems filling one roster spot with a consistently productive option. America, tight end is your bugaboo.

While the Patriots (and fantasy owners alike) await the return of Rob Gronkowski, you're seeking a tight end for the second straight week. Zach Sudfeld ... not so much. Sorry 'bout that. So it's back to the free-agent market to try and find more short-term help.

Once you've solved that issue, there's a little question about who should be your No. 2 receiver this week. Do you roll with Torrey Smith again, who was good but not great in Week 1? Or do you give someone else a shot? Maybe Lance Moore against the Bucs? Maybe Mike Williams against the Saints?

Up next is a matchup against Jason Smith's Agony and Ivory, who have their own set of issues with Dez Bryant's injured foot and C.J. Spiller's newfound running back platoon. A win keeps you right in the thick of things.

Head to Fantasy Genius (or click on the image above) to vote on which player will fill out your lineup this week.

