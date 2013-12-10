America's Team: It's time to show your playoff mettle

Published: Dec 10, 2013 at 08:49 AM

Well, America ... it's playoff time. This is what you've been playing for all season. Now's your chance to make it count.

After a first-round bye, you'll face off against Matt "Money" Smith and his Suhey's Soup Sifter for the right to play for a fantasy championship in Week 16 against either Adam Rank or Michael Fabiano.

So, first things first. It's time to make a couple of moves. Unfortunately you'll proceed without the services of Rob Gronkowski, who has been lost for the remainder of the season. However, Dennis Pitta is available off waivers. After a nice return to the field in Week 14.

But that's not all!

Just because you're in the playoffs, it doesn't mean you can rest on your laurels. There's always a reason to try and bolster your roster. You never completely know how the matchups are going to shake out.

That's why we're asking which of the four free agents you see at the right are worthy of inclusion on your title-contending squad. Is it the red-hot Marcel Reece, who made mincemeat of the previously-feared Jets rushing defense? Since Aaron Rodgers is still a question mark for this week, maybe it's Jason Campbell. After all, he has the benefit of throwing to the seemingly unstoppable Josh Gordon.

Speaking of playmakers at receiver -- both Cordarrelle Patterson and Da'Rick Rogers announced their presence with authority last week. And both have pretty favorable matchups this week. Could either of them be worth a look?

Once that's done, we have one more job for you this week, America. We want you to let Matt "Money" Smith know you're coming. And that he should be afraid. Very afraid.

Tweet your best trash talk to us at @NFLFantasy and include the hashtag #SmackTalkMoney. We'll use some of the best ones on Thursday's edition of "NFL Fantasy LIVE."

And that's it. You're just two wins from glory. Time to take a big first step. Good luck and happy Week 15. Go America!

