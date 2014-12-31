America's Team: Congrats to the champ, looking ahead

In 2014 America's Team had the eighth overall pick and went with Peyton Manning in the first round and got Dez Bryant on the way back. This left us weak at the running back position. We went with Ryan Mathews in Round 3 and Reggie Bush in Round 4 (sigh) and even though we managed a few great waiver wire pickups in C.J. Anderson and Denard Robinson (he kept us above water for a couple of weeks) it was too little too late. Let's make a collective vow to never wait until the third round to take a running back again.