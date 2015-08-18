Ameer Abdullah listed second on Lions' RB depth chart

The shifty Nebraska running back, who drew some Barry Sanders comparisons after a stellar debut against the Jets, was listed behind Theo Riddick on the team's latest depth chart, which was released on Monday.
But don't worry, Jim Caldwell and Co. aren't sidelining their dynamic offensive weapon. They might just be trying to keep him grounded.
In case you need a primer for why preseason depth charts are ridiculous, we have you covered:
Preseason depth charts are a requirement, one that is often not taken very seriously by a head coach. If it is taken seriously, it's a coach who knows that a big deal will be made out of the depth chart, so he'll use it as more of a motivational tactic.
If it is a coach who doesn't care about the depth chart at all, he'll have his director of public relations put it together like Chip Kelly did.
Basically, it's not time to panic about the Lions using or not using Abdullah. It's also not time to panic because we've only seen one preseason game.
