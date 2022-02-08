Prime Video unveils logo for 'Thursday Night Football'

Prime Video kicked off its Thursday Night Football campaign Tuesday by unveiling a new TNF logo. The streaming service will become the exclusive home for TNF this fall in the first year of a historic 11-year agreement with the NFL.
Prime Video will debut a TNF brand spot during Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.
"We know what NFL games mean to fans, and just like the Rams and Bengals, we're taking our game to the next level," Amazon vice president of global sports video Marie Donoghue said. "With Prime Video as the exclusive home for TNF we have the ability to build a one-of-a-kind new experience for Prime members. It's a huge opportunity and one our team is excited to take on as we get ready to kick off this fall."
The TNF logo was created in partnership with the award-winning design studio, Pentagram. It was inspired by the tip of the arrow in the Amazon smile and the pointed shape of a football. The original brand identification will be threaded throughout production next season.
"We are thrilled to kick off our TNF marketing campaign with this logo unveil," global CMO of Prime Video and Amazon Studios Ukonwa Ojo said. "In designing something that both unites our brands and embodies the excitement that only the NFL can deliver, we thought it fitting to capitalize on the buzz surrounding Super Bowl LVI as the first beat of our brand campaign. We look forward to sharing the next chapter with fans during Sunday's game."
This fall, Prime Video will become the first streaming service to air a season-long exclusive national broadcast package from the NFL. The 11-year pact includes 15 regular-season games and one preseason game per season, with Prime Video also delivering new pregame, halftime, and postgame shows as well as interactive features like X-Ray and Next Gen Stats.
For all the latest information regarding TNF on Prime Video, visit amazon.com/TNF.