Prime Video unveils logo for 'Thursday Night Football'

The TNF logo was created in partnership with the award-winning design studio, Pentagram. It was inspired by the tip of the arrow in the Amazon smile and the pointed shape of a football. The original brand identification will be threaded throughout production next season.

"We are thrilled to kick off our TNF marketing campaign with this logo unveil," global CMO of Prime Video and Amazon Studios Ukonwa Ojo said. "In designing something that both unites our brands and embodies the excitement that only the NFL can deliver, we thought it fitting to capitalize on the buzz surrounding Super Bowl LVI as the first beat of our brand campaign. We look forward to sharing the next chapter with fans during Sunday's game."

This fall, Prime Video will become the first streaming service to air a season-long exclusive national broadcast package from the NFL. The 11-year pact includes 15 regular-season games and one preseason game per season, with Prime Video also delivering new pregame, halftime, and postgame shows as well as interactive features like X-Ray and Next Gen Stats.