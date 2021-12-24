Around the NFL

Amari Cooper frustrated with Cowboys' offensive struggles, hopes to see more targets

Published: Dec 24, 2021 at 08:28 AM
Kevin Patra

The Dallas Cowboys are in the playoffs but will need the offense to awaken to advance deep into January.

The Cowboys haven't taken advantage of its defense forcing a cavalcade of turnovers, compiling 75 total points the past three weeks and allowing opponents to keep games closer than they ought to be. Dallas has too often settled for field goals, generating just six touchdowns in its last 18 red-zone trips.

On Thursday, receiver ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ was asked on 105.3 The Fan if he's frustrated by the offense's struggles, particularly when he's not getting the ball.

"I got to be honest, it actually does," he said. "Because, yeah, we're winning, but the defense is playing a huge part in that. We're not really as explosive as we should be. We're not converting a lot of their turnovers into touchdowns. A lot of them are field goals. And I feel like I could be a huge part of that, so that's what frustrates me.

"I think I can do more in the red zone if I get some targets. I can do more on third down if I get the targets. To help the offense be what we need to be, I think I can definitely help change that."

Cooper missed two games in November on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since his return, the star receiver has seen just 14 targets, catching nine for 100 yards and one TD. For the season, Cooper has recorded 70-plus yards in just two games; he had nine games of 70 or more yards in each of the past two years.  

The Cowboys' offense has been inconsistent since ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ returned from his calf injury. In the first six games of the season, the Cowboys averaged 460.8 yards and 34 points. In the seven games since, they've put up 351.7 yards and 25 points per game.

On Sunday night, Dallas faces a rematch with Washington. The Cowboys' Week 14 win over their division rivals epitomized the offense's struggles. After sprinting to a 24-0 lead, the offense put up just a single field goal in the second half, and a Prescott pick-6 gave Washington a chance to steal the game. Dallas held on for a 27-20 win in what could have been a blowout.

In Week 16, the Cowboys will attempt to get back on track on offense. And that starts with getting Cooper more involved.

Related Content

news

Zach Wilson not focused on Trevor Lawrence ahead of Jags-Jets: 'I don't look at it as me against Trevor'

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars take on No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and the Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. But Wilson isn't viewing the game as him versus Lawrence to prove who is better.
news

George Kittle on Niners' loss to Titans: 'Our best players didn't play our best game'

The 49ers got off to a hot start Thursday night against Tennessee, moving the ball up and down the field and holding the Titans to just 55 first-half yards. But the Niners collapsed in the final two quarters, watching a 10-0 lead turn into a 20-17 defeat.
news

Mike Vrabel: People were planning our funeral, but Titans 'not dead yet'

Thursday night's victory over the San Francisco 49ers pulled the Tennessee Titans out of a four-game funk.
news

Titans HC Vrabel on A.J. Brown's resounding return: 'A.J.'s fantastic. We expect those things from A.J.'

Back in action for the Tennessee Titans for the first time since Week 11, wide receiver A.J. Brown lifted the Titans offense and ignited a comeback as Tennessee bested the San Francisco 49ers, 20-17, on "Thursday Night Football. "
news

2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Titans' win over 49ers on Thursday night

Having looked overmatched through the first 30 minutes, the Titans, led by Ryan Tannehill and A.J. Brown, came roaring back in the second half and came away with a dramatic 20-17 win over the 49ers. 
news

Cowboys clinch first playoff berth since 2018 following 49ers' loss to Titans

The Dallas Cowboys clinched their first playoff berth in three years Thursday, thanks to the Tennessee Titans' victory over the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Week 16 Thursday night inactives: San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans

The official inactives for the San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Buccaneers place RB Leonard Fournette, LB Lavonte David on injured reserve

﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ is officially done for the rest of the regular season.

The Buccaneers on Thursday placed their starting running back, as well as linebacker ﻿Lavonte David﻿, on IR. The two will miss at least three games but will be eligible to return for the start of the playoffs.
news

Rams designate RB Cam Akers to return from injured reserve five months after Achilles injury

The Los Angeles Rams' offense could be getting a boost for a possible playoff run. Running back Cam Akers was designated to return from IR on Thursday.
news

Titans activate WR A.J. Brown (chest) from injured reserve ahead of 'TNF' vs. 49ers

Tennessee is welcoming back a key target for ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿. The Titans are activating WR A.J. Brown from IR with the intent of playing him Thursday night against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolfe report.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 23

The Cleveland Browns placed another key starter on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, as center ﻿JC Tretter﻿ announced he has tested positive. He joins more than a dozen teammates on the COVID list. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
