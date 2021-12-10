Around the NFL

Amari Cooper notes Cowboys WR trio hasn't played full game together: Ds don't 'know what to expect'

Published: Dec 10, 2021 at 09:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys haven't had their star-studded receiver trio of Amari Cooper﻿, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup on the field together much this season.

Since midway through the third quarter of Week 1, one or more of the receivers have been out of the lineup or on a snap count.

On Thursday, Cooper noted on 105.3 The Fan that the three haven't been on the field with Dak Prescott for an entire game this season.

"I don't know if defenses really know what to expect from us out of a full game together," he said, via David Helman of the team's official website.

Gallup suffered a calf strain in Week 1 and was sidelined for the finish. The pending free agent went on injured reserve, missing the Cowboys' next seven games. He returned in Week 10 -- a blowout of Atlanta in which no one played a full complement of snaps.

Cooper missed Weeks 11-12 on the reserve/COVID-19 list and was held to spot duty in his return in Week 13 (24 snaps).

Lamb sat out Week 12 after suffering a concussion.

"If we go out there and play to our potential, which I know we will, it's just gonna be real hard to stop," Cooper said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

The three receivers can all be dominant in their own ways. Cooper pressures defenses on all three levels, Lamb is a maven over the middle and after the catch, and Gallup has proven to be an expert sideline receiver.

When all three are on the field together, expect Lamb to operate more out of the slot with deep threats in Cooper and Gallup flanking. It's the top WR trio in the NFL when all three are healthy.

The Cowboys' offense has gone through spurts of explosiveness and struggles through the 2021 campaign. The hope is that the WR trio can stay healthy down the stretch and Dallas will be playing its best ball heading into the playoffs. If they can, the Cowboys' offense will be dangerous.

Related Content

news

Mike Zimmer after Vikings' 12th one-score game: 'Another fun night'

A laugher turned into a nail-biter Thursday night in Minnesota as the Vikings staved off an epic collapse to hang on for a 36-28 win over the Steelers. "Another fun night," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer quipped.
news

Steelers' Chase Claypool: 'I definitely do have to be better' after lost seconds late in loss to Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool cost his team precious seconds late in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.
news

Banged-up Vikings RB Dalvin Cook after 205-yard night: 'There ain't no holding me back'

Donning a shoulder harness to help him deal with the torn labrum and dislocated shoulder he suffered two games prior, Dalvin Cook found gaping holes and open lanes en route to 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' 36-28 win over the Steelers.
news

Football community reacts to news of Demaryius Thomas' death

News of former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas' death shook the football community on Thursday night. An outpouring of love on Twitter followed.
news

Former Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33

Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, a four-time Pro Bowler with the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 14: What we learned from Vikings' win over Steelers on Thursday night

Dalvin Cook and the Vikings burst out to a big lead and then hang on to stave off Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers. 
news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt exits Thursday's loss with groin injury

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt exited Thursday night's loss to the Vikings with a groin injury. 
news

Week 14 Thursday night inactives: Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings

The official inactives for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) active for Vikings vs. Steelers

Vikings standout running back Dalvin Cook is active and will return to action against the Steelers on Thursday night. 
news

Titans claim LB Zach Cunningham off waivers from Texans

A day after he was waived by the Houston Texans, linebacker Zach Cunningham has been claimed by the AFC South-rival Tennessee Titans, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson hopes to play in Seattle 'for 20 years'

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson told reporters any rumblings of him waiving his no-trade clause are a "non-story," and he's still set on fulfilling the remainder of his contract, which runs through 2023.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW