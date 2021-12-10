Amari Cooper notes Cowboys WR trio hasn't played full game together: Ds don't 'know what to expect'

The Dallas Cowboys haven't had their star-studded receiver trio of Amari Cooper﻿, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup on the field together much this season.

Since midway through the third quarter of Week 1, one or more of the receivers have been out of the lineup or on a snap count.

On Thursday, Cooper noted on 105.3 The Fan that the three haven't been on the field with Dak Prescott for an entire game this season.

"I don't know if defenses really know what to expect from us out of a full game together," he said, via David Helman of the team's official website.

Gallup suffered a calf strain in Week 1 and was sidelined for the finish. The pending free agent went on injured reserve, missing the Cowboys' next seven games. He returned in Week 10 -- a blowout of Atlanta in which no one played a full complement of snaps.

Cooper missed Weeks 11-12 on the reserve/COVID-19 list and was held to spot duty in his return in Week 13 (24 snaps).

Lamb sat out Week 12 after suffering a concussion.

"If we go out there and play to our potential, which I know we will, it's just gonna be real hard to stop," Cooper said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

The three receivers can all be dominant in their own ways. Cooper pressures defenses on all three levels, Lamb is a maven over the middle and after the catch, and Gallup has proven to be an expert sideline receiver.

When all three are on the field together, expect Lamb to operate more out of the slot with deep threats in Cooper and Gallup flanking. It's the top WR trio in the NFL when all three are healthy.