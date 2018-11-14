 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Amari Cooper already opening up Cowboys' offense

Published: Nov 14, 2018 at 12:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

It's a small sample size, but Amari Cooper's arrival has already helped open the Dallas Cowboys' offense.

In his first two games, the former Raiders receiver leads the Cowboys in targets (18), receptions (11) and receiving yards (133) and is tied for the most receiving TDs (1). Ten of Cooper's 11 receptions have produced first downs -- already second on the team behind Cole Beasley's 23.

"I expected to come in here and make plays to help this team win, definitely," Cooper said, via ESPN.com. "And obviously they expected me to do the same being that they traded for me.

"Obviously we have some things to work on, me and Dak (Prescott). We've talked about it, but we're creating that chemistry. We're going to get better."

Cooper's stats haven't blown anyone out of the water, but he's helped morph the Cowboys' offense into a watchable product. Since Cooper slid on a Cowboys helmet, the pieces on the Dallas offense have clicked into place much better.

Cowboys receivers are generating more space in the two games with Cooper, per Next Gen Stats:

Dallas avg. WR separation Weeks 1-8: 2.2 (Last in NFL)
Dallas avg. WR separation Weeks 9-10: 3.0 (11th-highest)

While 0.8 yards of separation more might not sound like a lot, it's helped keep Prescott out of pushing the ball into tight windows. Prescott's average target separation has gone from 2.9 to 4.0 yards, resulting in an increase in completion percentage from 62.1 to 70.1, according to Next Gen Stats.

The Cooper Effect also benefits running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys have increased their 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR) usage by 18.0 percent since the Cooper trade (third largest increase in NFL). In Weeks 1-8 Dallas used three WRs on just 52.7 percent of snaps. The past two weeks that number jumped to 70.7. Elliott has had much more success running out of 11 personnel, thanks to the less loaded boxes. Per Next Gen Stats, Elliott faces stacked boxes (8-plus defenders) on just 2.6 percent of rushes in 11 personnel. All other groupings, Zeke sees stacked boxes 46.7 percent of the time.

"When you add a guy like (Cooper) who can win one-on-one, doing different things, winning short, winning down the field, winning across the field, intermediate routes, it certainly helps you," coach Jason Garrett said. "It gathers a little bit more attention from the defense and it opens up opportunities for other guys and it benefits you as well."

The Cowboys have a long way to go to dig themselves out of the early-season hole in a winnable NFC East, but the early returns on the Cooper trade are positive, even if a first-round pick is still a steep price.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cameron Jordan on Saints' three-year playoff drought: 'Maybe a culture shock needs to happen'

Following three straight postseason misses by the New Orleans Saints, longtime defensive end Cameron Jordan agrees with the front office that a culture shock might be beneficial. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) activated off injured reserve, remains questionable for Super Bowl LVIII

Jerick McKinnon's Super Bowl bound. The Kansas City Chiefs running back is being activated from injured reserve and is questionable to play Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh: Super Bowl loss with 49ers 'motivates me every day'

Chargers' new coach, Jim Harbaugh, was one win away from Super Bowl glory 11 years ago with the Niners, and he still can't shake that defeat. "When I say it motivates me every day, it's every day," Harbaugh said. 
news

Niners' Brock Purdy believes flag football helped him develop into QB he is

Brock Purdy was a product of flag football, having played until he was 12 years old prior to making the transition to tackle football. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback believes it was a beneficial start to a career that now has him set to play in Sunday's Super Bowl.
news

Micah Parsons on impending Cowboys extension: CeeDee Lamb is 'the priority right now'

Micah Parsons is due for a big contract extension in the coming years, but the Cowboys linebacker isn't rushing Dallas' front office, saying WR CeeDee Lamb is "the priority right now" on NFL Network.
news

Finally over NFC title hump, 49ers won't have weight off shoulders until 'clock says zero-zero' with them on top

The San Francisco 49ers have finally captured the NFC title after falling short in two consecutive years, but they aren't taking for granted the new pressure of vanquishing the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl -- something they couldn't do four seasons ago.
news

Seahawks expected to hire former Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb as next OC

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to hire Ryan Grubb as their next offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday night, per sources.
news

NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in 49ers-Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down four things to watch when the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers take on the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Niners CB Charvarius Ward on facing old team in Super Bowl LVIII: 'It's gonna be fun'

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward spent the first four seasons of his career in Kansas City and he discussed facing his old team in Super Bowl LVIII this past week.
news

Chiefs' Noah Gray managing Type 1 diabetes as he lives out NFL dream

Since finding out he had Type 1 diabetes when he was 18, Chiefs tight end Noah Gray has been in a game of managing the disease as he pursued his NFL dream, writes NFL.com's Kevin Patra. 
news

Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) out, running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) questionable for Super Bowl LVIII 

Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) is officially out vs. the 49ers, while running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) is questionable and OL Prince Tega Wanogho is also out.