Always-aggressive Patriots continue to rely on draft-day trades

Everyone was wondering what New England was going to do to counter the offseason moves made by AFC East rivals Miami (adding LB Karlos Dansby and WR Brandon Marshall) and New York (trading for CB Antonio Cromartie and WR Santonio Holmes, signing RB LaDainian Tomlinson and LB Jason Taylor, drafting CB Kyle Wilson). We just got somewhat of an answer -- if these players can withstand their red flags. The Patriots could be relying on some young guys to step up quickly, but the types of players New England drafted could have moved them a little closer to keeping pace.