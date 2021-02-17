Alvin Kamara partners with JD Motorsports to sponsor NASCAR driver Ryan Vargas

The New Orleans Saints running back's The Big Squeezy juice bar chain will be the primary sponsor for the No. 6 Chevrolet car driven by Ryan Vargas in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course, the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller race team announced Wednesday.

"When this opportunity presented itself, I knew I couldn't let it slip by," Kamara said in a statement. "I did a bit of research on Ryan as an individual and JD Motorsports and was impressed with what I read. I'm excited to play a small role in what they already have going on."