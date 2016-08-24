Alshon Jeffery's advice to Kevin White: Play physical

Around the NFL

Kevin White has just two receptions for a grand total of nine yards in two preseason games.

Despite the nondescript start to training camp, fellow Bears receivers aren't fretting over the lack of production over a few snaps.

"He's taking coaching well and learning, because, I mean, he missed the whole year last year, so this year he's progressing right where we need him to be," Alshon Jeffery said this week, via ESPN. "He listens to the coaches, and he's making plays and he's having fun."

While White hasn't flashed much, it's merely two preseason games. That he's stayed healthy after missing his entire rookie season due to injury is the best sign for Chicago.

"I just told him to play physical because he's big, he's strong and he's fast," Jeffery said. "(Receivers) Coach Curtis Johnson reminds him of that all the time. So, just told him to go out and have fun, just play physical and just do what he's been doing."

White's snap count will be something to watch during Saturday's preseason tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs. More than the previous two games, the second-year player should be on the field longer and a bigger part of the offense.

With a remade backfield, the Bears' offense will rely on a receiving corps of Jeffery, White and Eddie Royal to move the ball. That plan only works if White is healthy and ready for a bigger role in 2016. He hasn't flashed yet, but the talent is evident. White's upside this season should be as high as any receiver yet to take his first regular-season snap.

