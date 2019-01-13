Alshon Jeffery on drop: 'One play don't define me'

"It's hard. I mean, it's really hard because he's so down," Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters of his message to Jeffery. "But for me, it's about staying positive. Listen, he's made many, many big catches for us this season and he will continue to do that. He's just got to keep his head up. Don't let one play define you. It's not who he is. He's too good of a player. He'll embrace it obviously and he'll be better for it, but I told him to keep his head up and keep playing."