Alshon Jeffery on drop: 'One play don't define me'

Published: Jan 13, 2019 at 12:21 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philly magic finally ran out.

Primed for another miraculous comeback victory, Nick Foles drove the Philadelphia Eagles into scoring range down just six points to the New Orleans Saints ahead of the two-minute warning.

Then, zap. The magic was gone.

Foles zipped a pass to his top receiver, Alshon Jeffery. The ball slipped through the wideout's hands and landed in the gut of Saints corner Marshon Lattimore. Drop. INT. Comeback bid evaporated.

The interception epitomized the Eagles' offensive struggles the final 45 minutes of the 20-14 loss to the Saints.

"I let my teammates down. I let the city of Philadelphia down. That's on me. We'll be back next year for sure," Jeffery said in the locker room. "One play don't define me. I mean, all of the greats, they have missed game-winning shots. ... So it happens. It's part of football. I just hated the way it happened in the playoffs and it was the final moment."

"It's hard. I mean, it's really hard because he's so down," Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters of his message to Jeffery. "But for me, it's about staying positive. Listen, he's made many, many big catches for us this season and he will continue to do that. He's just got to keep his head up. Don't let one play define you. It's not who he is. He's too good of a player. He'll embrace it obviously and he'll be better for it, but I told him to keep his head up and keep playing."

Philadelphia started the game scorching hot scoring back-to-back 75-plus-yard touchdown drives to open the game with a 14-0 lead to stun the Superdome fans. The Eagles gobbled up 151 yards and eight first downs in the opening quarter.

Then Philly fell silent.

The Eagles' final eight possessions of the game went interception, punt, punt, end of half, punt, punt, punt, interception. On those eight drives, Philadelphia compiled eight total first downs, 108 net yards (including penalties) and didn't have a series that lasted longer than five plays.

The red-hot Foles went into the freezer, taking the Eagles offense with him. After compiling 113 passing yards on the first two drives, Foles netted just 88 yards passing in the final three quarters against a physical, feisty Saints defense that took away the easy completions.

The normally calm Foles looked erratic as New Orleans brought waves of pressure. The signal-caller generated just 45 yards passing in the second half and missed a bevy of throws. Foles was particularly off down the field, missing short on several deep shots that could have changed the complexion of the contest.

With the Eagles' no-name cast of secondary players holding Drew Brees and the Saints to 20 points on their home track, the contest seemed poised for Foles to once again steal.

After overcoming a plethora of injuries this season to sneak into the playoffs and then surviving the Double Doink in Chicago last week, the Eagles were on the doorstep of a miraculous comeback bid.

Then Jeffery dropped the pass. And the magic was gone.

