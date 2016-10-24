Around the NFL

Allen Robinson 'shocked' by Jaguars' poor play

Published: Oct 24, 2016 at 05:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Allen Robinson knows his season has been a disappointment so far.

Robinson has yet to earn more than 72 receiving yards in any single game in 2016. He cratered Sunday with two receptions for nine yards in a 33-16 loss to the Oakland Raiders.

"I'm pretty shocked," Robinson said. "It's frustrating. I can't focus on those plays last year. I've got to make the plays this year. I can't try to make a super play every time. I've just got to make the play in front of me."

Through six games Robinson has shown no flashes of the deep-ball maven we expected. He has zero receptions of 25-air-yards or more. He had 10 such receptions last season. He also led the league with 31 catches of at least 20 yards in 2015; he has three in 2016.

Through six games Robinson has 26 catches for 296 yards, three touchdowns and 11.4 yards per catch. In the first six games of 2015, he had 28 receptions for 488 yards, five TDs and 17.4 YPC.

Robinson also has dealt with drops this season, flubbing one that led to an interception in Week 6 and another in Sunday's loss.

"I can't press to make plays and try to overplay," Robinson said. "When you do that, it's a negative outcome. So, I've got to figure out a way to get this thing going. I'm anxious to make a play and I need to keep calm. I need to make the play when my number is called."

It doesn't help when his quarterback is throwing like this:

Seriously, what the name of St. Sebastian is that?

Blake Bortles' regressing mechanics have set back the entire offense.

The deep ball isn't absent because A-Rob forgot how to run routes or leap or catch. It's discombobulated because the timing is off with Bortles. With elongated mechanics, defenders have a split second more to get in position, the passes come out wobbly or off-target. Bortles making flat out poor decisions on too many plays is exacerbating the problem.

The Jags' offense is one of the biggest disappointments this season. All the players likely will take some of the blame. Bortles deserves the largest piece of that pie. The coaches, who can't help keep his floundering mechanics in check, also get a large slice.

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson, in his second year, was supposed to help Bortles take the next step in becoming a premier passer. Instead, the quarterback is sinking back to old habits, rupturing the offense's potential.

