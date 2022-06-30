Around the NFL

Allen Robinson says versatility of he and Cooper Kupp gives Rams a 'tremendous advantage'

Published: Jun 30, 2022 at 08:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Rams signed Allen Robinson this offseason to help fill the void at a reshuffled receiver position.

Pairing Allen, one of the best contested catchers in the NFL, with Cooper Kupp gives Sean McVay and the Rams offense a multitude of options with two good route runners who can line up across the formation.

Robinson recently told the Jim Rome Show that the versatility he and Kupp bring to the table can keep defenses on edge.

"We've been able to feed off each other off the get-go," he said, via Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire. "Being able to just sit down, talk football as we're watching and going over different routes, seeing different angles. I think that's the biggest thing is the two of us are guys that are very versatile across the board. We both can do a lot of different things, and I think that gives us a tremendous advantage because it's not predictable at all to what either of us will be doing when it comes to a particular concept."

Robinson is coming off a disappointing final season in Chicago, earning just 38 catches for 410 yards and one TD in 2021. The 28-year-old wideout was frustrated with his role in Matt Nagy's offense, including the routes he was asked to run.

He has no such qualms after joining McVay's Rams.

"It's a system that's able to emphasize all angles of the cuts when it comes to route running for receivers," Robinson said. "And that's something from the outside looking in, before I even signed, was something I noticed. Seeing the receivers be able to run a little bit of everything."

With a new team, a new quarterback and a new running mate in Kupp, Robinson is in line for a big bounce-back campaign in 2022.

Related Content

news

Jerry Jeudy: Broncos will be a 'very explosive team' with Russell Wilson

Denver's addition of quarterback Russell Wilson has wide receiver Jerry Jeudy believing a breakout is on the horizon.

news

Browns RB Kareem Hunt says he's 100% healthy after injury-riddled 2021

In eight games last season, Browns running back Kareem Hunt rushed for 386 yards and five touchdowns. When healthy, he and Nick Chubb form one of the top backfields in the NFL.

news

RB Miles Sanders: Eagles 'feel like we're on an all-star team'

Eagles running back Miles Sanders believes there are the makings of something special in Philadelphia with the talent on offense, which now includes quarterback Jalen Hurts, wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Sanders at running back and Dallas Goedert at tight end.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing will continue Thursday

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing before judge Sue Robinson will extend to a third day on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday following Day 2 of the hearing.

news

Saints 2021 first-round pick Payton Turner (shoulder) says he's 'cleared' to return

New Orleans defensive end Payton Turner, who underwent shoulder surgery in November, announced Wednesday that he has been "cleared" ahead of training camp.

news

Justin Herbert: Chargers 'have to put together a full season for us to play the football that we want to'

The Chargers have high expectations for the 2022 season after all of their offseason additions. Quarterback Justin Herbert recently said they "have to put together a full season for us to play the football that we want to."

news

Bruce Arians discusses his new role with Buccaneers: It's a 'What do you think?' job

Bruce Arians stepped down as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach earlier this offseason. He recently described his new position within the organization as a "What do you think?" job.

news

Commanders QB Sam Howell 'embracing' role as backup: 'When my name is called, I'll be ready'

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell is both adjusting to and embracing his role as a backup. Part of that approach involves being ready when his name is called.

news

Inaugural Awards of Excellence winners to be honored this week

First-ever Awards of Excellence winners to be recognized Wednesday and Thursday in Canton, Ohio.

news

Bills co-owner Kim Pegula 'progressing well' from unspecified health issue

Bills co-owner Kim Pegula is resting and progressing from an unspecified health issue, the Pegula family announced Tuesday in its first statement since a June 14 announcement that Pegula was undergoing medical treatment.

news

Former Saints DB Steve Gleason named Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honoree

Former New Orleans Saints defensive back Steve Gleason was named a Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honoree, ESPN announced on Tuesday. The Denver Broncos were also named a finalist for Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year and NFL free-agent linebacker Anthony Barr was tabbed as a Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award finalist.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW