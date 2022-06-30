Allen Robinson says versatility of he and Cooper Kupp gives Rams a 'tremendous advantage'

The Los Angeles Rams signed Allen Robinson this offseason to help fill the void at a reshuffled receiver position.

Pairing Allen, one of the best contested catchers in the NFL, with Cooper Kupp gives Sean McVay and the Rams offense a multitude of options with two good route runners who can line up across the formation.

Robinson recently told the Jim Rome Show that the versatility he and Kupp bring to the table can keep defenses on edge.

"We've been able to feed off each other off the get-go," he said, via Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire. "Being able to just sit down, talk football as we're watching and going over different routes, seeing different angles. I think that's the biggest thing is the two of us are guys that are very versatile across the board. We both can do a lot of different things, and I think that gives us a tremendous advantage because it's not predictable at all to what either of us will be doing when it comes to a particular concept."

Robinson is coming off a disappointing final season in Chicago, earning just 38 catches for 410 yards and one TD in 2021. The 28-year-old wideout was frustrated with his role in Matt Nagy's offense, including the routes he was asked to run.

He has no such qualms after joining McVay's Rams.

"It's a system that's able to emphasize all angles of the cuts when it comes to route running for receivers," Robinson said. "And that's something from the outside looking in, before I even signed, was something I noticed. Seeing the receivers be able to run a little bit of everything."