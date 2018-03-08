Allen Robinson's top landing spots in free agency: 49ers top list

Robinson would provide a Redskins offense in the middle of a makeover with a target it can conceivably funnel the passing offense through. The first question many will have is whether the former Pro Bowler fits with the stylistic tendencies of new quarterback Alex Smith. It's an ideal match if we get anything close to the 2017 version of Smith, who finished first and sixth, respectively, in passer rating on deep (134.7) and tight-window (67.6) throws. The most exciting thing about Robinson joining Washington is his ability to handle the route combinations in Jay Gruden's offense. The Jaguars struggled to get Robinson free from outside press coverage during his years with the team, while few offenses are better than Washington's at creating layup receptions for pass catchers. Kirk Cousins threw 92 percent of his passes the last two seasons in the short and intermediate parts of the middle of the field.