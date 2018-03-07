Allen Robinson: 'Main focus' on rehab, not free agency

Published: Mar 07, 2018 at 01:04 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Allen Robinson is heading to free agency after the Jaguars chose not to franchise tag him Tuesday.

The wideout isn't fretting about hitting the open market. Robinson told ESPN's Adam Schefter he's focused only on rehabbing the ACL tear that wiped out all but one game of his 2017 season.

"I just try to keep everything as simple for me as possible," Robinson said, via Pro Football Talk. "Letting my agent handle most of the work. Me and him talk a lot, especially this time of year you have to be on the same page as him. I'm still doing my rehab stuff, getting better each and every day, so that's my main focus."

Robinson added he plans to be ready for workouts before training camp.

The injury is what spooked the Jaguars from slapping the $16 million tag on Robinson.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that with Robinson not yet fully healthy, the Jags didn't want to do a long-term deal with him this year. Jacksonville's brass also didn't believe the high-cost tag figure was the right price.

Rapoport added Jacksonville would like to bring Robinson back, perhaps on a one-year prove-it deal.

Robinson, however, should have plenty of interest on the open market. Receiver-needy teams are scattered throughout the country, from Washington D.C. to San Francisco to Chicago (many have noted that in his Twitter avatar Robinson rocks a Cubs jersey, which is enough these days to fuel speculation of his desires).

With a boatload of teams owning a smorgasbord of salary-cap space, it will only take one team allured by Robinson's talent and previous production to pry him away from Jacksonville with a long-term deal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

