Allen Robinson: Julius Thomas is 'best pass-catching TE' in NFL

NFL Media's Oklahoma Drill series presents exclusive, quick-hitting one-on-one interviews with players and coaches from around the league. No nonsense -- just football experiences directly from the source.
Allen Robinson
Wide receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars
Born: Aug. 24, 1993
Experience: Two NFL seasons
More so on the fantasy side, just being noticed a bit more. But as far as the football side, [my breakout season in 2015] definitely increases my expectations and my teammates' expectations for me going into year No. 3.
I want to get better, man. I think for me, you know, I want to be the best receiver in the league. So, I mean, each and every year I'm pushing myself to be that. You know, I don't think it's something that if you play one year that you're guaranteed to have another good year. It's something you really have to work for.
For me last year, it was Revis. He challenges you on each and every down, gives you a different look each and every down, the way he follows you across the field. It was a real intense matchup.
I think that's what's so special. For [Blake Bortles, Allen Hurns, Marqise Lee and me to be] playing together since rookie minicamp, we know that level that each of us can play at, so we push each other to maintain that level of play. And now, us having a pretty good year offensively, we have a pretty good benchmark for the level we must obtain. We can't drop back from that now.
I try to [bring swagger to the field]. I try to on my first down celebrations and my touchdown celebrations. Coming into the game, I think that [wide receivers] have a real unique platform being able to make big plays throughout the course of the game. For us, we can bring a lot of energy to the stadium and to your teammates.
I would say it would be Julius Thomas. I think Julius hasn't got the same love since he left Denver, but you know, he's a hell of a player. He's the best pass-catching tight end in the NFL. I think he's poised for a big year.
I don't really think about [getting a big contract] too much at all. That's for my agent to handle. For me, it's just go out there on the field, stay healthy and continue to make plays for my team.
For me, it's getting off the line with speed. That's something that each and every day going out on that field that I work on. I think that's a big part of coming into the NFL, staying in the NFL and staying at an elite level is winning at the line of scrimmage.
The go-route. Anytime I can run a go-route, man, that's my route.
Just getting better off the line [allowed me to make more big plays]. For me, getting a little stronger and fast, I think that played a big part in it as well.
Detroit, for sure, it's more so of that city-type of feel. You know, big malls, city area. Jacksonville, for sure, it's the climate and always being warm year-round. And then I would say Penn State, it was just the football atmosphere. Being a big college town, going out there each and every game having 100,000-plus fans in the stadium. It was awesome.
For me, it's to become more efficient. If the dynamics of our offense change going forward a little bit, that means I just have to be more efficient when my number is called.
I see my ceiling as being the best receiver in the NFL.
Man, for me, I'm pretty chill. I try to hang out with my friends from time to time. It's kind of tough to say. I wouldn't say that I have any particular interests. I don't really fish too much, I don't hunt or anything like that. I just try to hang out with my friends and family whenever I get the chance to.
I had my first event last time around Christmas. It was so ... so unique having my first event [for my Within Reach Foundation] and seeing the excitement on those kids' faces who might not have had anything underneath the Christmas tree. For them to be able to have that excitement getting bikes, jerseys and things like that, it was a really warm feeling for me.
Beating the Ravens [was my favorite memory from last season]. For us, it seemed that everybody made crucial plays for us to get up to that game-winning field goal. Julius Thomas, Hurns, Marqise Lee, we were all making plays.