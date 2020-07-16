Allen Robinson hasn't heard from Bears about contract extension

Allen Robinson carried the Chicago Bears offense last season.
Entering the final year of his contract, the star receiver has said he wants to stay in Chicago, but apparently, the Bears haven't reciprocated that desire. At least not with extension talks.
Robinson told ESPN 1000 on Wednesday there have been no talks about a new contract.
"They haven't. We haven't heard nothing," he said, via NBC Chicago. "I think just as far as me and my agent, from a the conversations that we've had, we're not necessarily anticipating hearing anything at this point. For us, we're going into camp preparing ourselves to have a good year. If that comes up and they reach out to my agent, I'm sure they'll have pretty good discussions and things like that, but again, that hasn't happened yet. Maybe it will happen. I can't predict the future, so I don't know if that will happen at all. For myself, with this being my second time going into a contract year, I know how to mentally prepare myself and I know how to block all that out."
Robinson is set to make $10.9 million in base salary in 2020.
In 2019, the 26-year-old Penn State product compiled 98 receptions for 1,147 yards and seven TDs. Robinson accounted for 32 percent of the 3,573 passing yards and 35 percent of the 20 TDs Bears quarterbacks (Mitchell Trubisky and Chase Daniel) threw for last year.
Despite his star-level play, Robinson remains underrated on a national level. If the Bears don't lock him up long-term in the coming months, they'll either be forced to use the franchise tag to keep their top target or watch someone else pay him big bucks to lead their WR crew.