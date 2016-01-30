Around the NFL

Allen challenges Chargers fans to show up in San Diego

Published: Jan 30, 2016 at 02:12 AM

Die-hard Chargers fans got what they wanted on Friday. The team announced it will be staying in San Diego in 2016 with an option to move to Inglewood with the Rams in 2017.

It appears that Chargers owner Dean Spanos and San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer will go back to the drawing board in an effort to keep the team south of Orange Country and out of the perils of a Kroenke tenancy. But they'll need local fan support to bridge the gap.

Chargers players know this too, as evidenced by wide receiver Keenan Allen's response via Twitter to Friday's announcement.

Allen is referencing the fact that Qualcomm Stadium, now the fifth oldest stadium in the league, is overrun weekly with opposing fans, giving the Chargers the league's worst home-field advantage. This phenomenon was most notable during San Diego's Week 5 loss to the Steelers during which the opposing fan base, known for traveling well, forced the Chargers to use a silent count ... at home.

While Allen's tweet wreaks more of motivation and hope than qualities of a bitter subtweet, there is urgent honesty behind his words.

San Diego saw massive support in its 2015 home finale win over the Dolphins, and players responded emotionally, staying on the field to celebrate with the fans after the game. But that was one game. To save the team, fans will have to Bolt Up in numbers for all eight home games in 2016, especially against the Raiders who are waiting in the wings if the Chargers choose not to run to L.A. in 2017.

