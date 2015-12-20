Chargers fans supportive in possible San Diego finale

SAN DIEGO -- It's 61 degrees and sunny in San Diego, but the figurative dark cloud hovers over Qualcomm Stadium. Sunday marked the Chargers' final home game of the 2015 season, and what could possibly be the team's final home game in San Diego.

The Chargers' future is still unknown. For devoted fans, relocation talk is seldom easy to embrace -- a four-win season certainly adds salt to the wound, too. Qualcomm Stadium has served as the Chargers' home since 1967 and is an icon for the city -- it's also housed the San Diego Padres and San Diego State's football team.

Walking through the stadium's vast parking lot prior to San Diego's tilt with the Miami Dolphins rendered different reactions. A few fans sat patiently in silence with somber faces awaiting the game; others blasted rock music. Aside from the typical game day apparel -- Fouts, Rivers, Weddle, Gates, Seau jerseys and t-shirts -- some fans donned "Rest in peace Bolts 1961-2015" shirts. Another sported a shirt reading: "This is our home." Cars were adorned with "Our town, our team" signs.

This team is undoubtedly supported by its fans.

Much like Sunday's pregame atmosphere, fans provided mixed reactions when asked if they would continue to support the team if the Chargers move to Los Angeles.

"A lot of (season ticket holders) say they don't want to go and that they're done after this," said Rich Mansfield, a season ticket holder since 1990. "We're going to still (attend games) if (the Chargers do move to L.A.), but there's still a one-percent chance that we don't go. ... Of course, we'll see what this brings. We'll go to L.A. and see what happens. We're fans, Chargers fans. I want to see a championship in San Diego."

T.J. Fink, a resident of Orange County, shared a similar sentiment as Mansfield.

"We totally support the Chargers moving to L.A," Fink said. "We try to make it down here once or twice a season. We'll probably be season ticket holders when they move."

As expected, not all of the Charger faithful are supportive of the potential move.

Thomas Torres and his family -- residents of neighboring Tijuana, Mexico -- attend at least one home game per year.

"If they move, honestly, I wouldn't really support them like how I do now," Torres said. "It was something that was foreseen for several years since they told us that there wouldn't be another Super Bowl here at the stadium, about 14-15 years ago. The city didn't do anything and I imagine the owners got tired and it's the time to go. I understand, but I'm sad as a fan. It's business and I understand that."

A group of long-time season ticket holders and native San Diegans echoed Torres' views and voiced their frustration with the team's ownership and front office, in addition to the manner in which the relocation process is being carried out.

Uncertainty still surrounds the futures of the Chargers, Raiders and Rams in their respective cities. Only time will tell if the Chargers' 30-14 victory over Miami is the final time these fans will see their beloved team in San Diego.

If it is, Rivers and Co. certainly capped it off in style.