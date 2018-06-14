All-time XI, NFC South: Michael Vick tops QB-heavy Falcons crew

I enjoy the give and take with editors when putting these lists together because I realize I can be a victim of my own myopia. But so far, two hills I'm willing to die on: Devin Hester is one of the top five Bears players of all time and Steve Smith is the best Panthers player of all time. If you don't believe me, my colleague Chris Wesseling made the definitive case here. Well, Chris is making the case for Smith being in the Hall of Fame, but he writes in the article that Smith's the best player in franchise history. Boom. Proof.